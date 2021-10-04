Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, diagnosed with breast cancer

CNN - US Politics

By Chandelis Duster, CNN

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the governor announced Monday.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” the Republican governor said in a statement in which he called the first lady a “true fighter.”

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” he said.

The governor’s office provided no additional details surrounding the diagnosis.

Casey DeSantis, 41, is a former television host and as first lady has launched initiatives addressing mental illness and substance abuse. She and Ron DeSantis are parents to three children.

This story has been updated with additional background information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.