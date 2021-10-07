Have your pandemic unemployment benefits expired? What has that meant for you?

CNN - US Politics

By CNN staff

When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, Congress approved an unprecedented expansion of the nation’s unemployment program to help those who suddenly lost their jobs.

Those pandemic benefits have now ended nationwide, leaving millions of people without a vital financial lifeline.

Were you collecting pandemic unemployment benefits? What has their expiration meant for you and your family? Have you been able to find a job?

Tell us about it. CNN may contact you for an interview for a future story.

