January 6 committee issues new subpoenas for 2 leaders of ‘Stop the Steal’ group

By Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles and Whitney Wild, CNN

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol issued a new round of subpoenas on Thursday, targeting two leaders of the “Stop the Steal” group, Ali Alexander and Nathan Martin, who are also affiliated with the planning of the Washington, DC, rally that was a precursor to the attack.

In addition to seeking depositions from Alexander and Martin, the committee is requesting records from both individuals as well as Stop the Steal LLC, the organization affiliated with the event.

The subpoenas give Alexander and Martin until October 21 for the deadline to turn over documents and October 28 and 29 as days for deposition respectively. The committee asks the custodian of records for the group to turn over documents by October 14.

Alexander has previously claimed that they worked closely with Republican congressmen in planning the rally at the Capitol on January 6. In several Periscope videos in December, Alexander said that he was in contact with Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Andy Biggs of Arizona about the rally that preceded the riot. CNN has previously reached out to the offices of the three congressman, but only Biggs responded, with a statement from a spokesperson denying that he worked in any way with Alexander or any protestors.

“According to press reports, in the weeks before the January 6th attack, you made repeated reference during Stop-the-Steal-sponsored events to the possible use of violence to achieve the organization’s goals and claimed to have been in communication with the White House and Members of Congress regarding events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results,” the committee writes in their subpoena to Alexander.

In letters to both individuals, the committee states it is seeking more information about the permit they were involved in obtaining for a rally to be held on the Capitol Complex on January 6. The committee notes that Nathan Martin’s phone number and email address were listed as the contact information for the permit requested and the listed mailing address was the same address provided on Alexander’s personal website.

The committee also outlines how Martin claimed to not have any information regarding the rally in a phone call with a US Capitol Police official on or about December 28, 2020, and instead directed the USCP official to the vendor of the event. But, the committee reports that according to the Capitol Police official the vendor was “shocked” to learn of Martin’s denial because the vendor was in “daily communication” with Martin about the event.

“The rally on the Capitol grounds on January 6th, like the rally near the White House that day, immediately preceded the violent attack on the seat of our democracy,” said Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chairman of the select committee. “Over the course of that day, demonstrations escalated to violence and protestors became rioters. The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about the events that came before the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them. We expect these witnesses to cooperate fully with our probe.”

This latest batch of subpoenas comes after the committee had already targeted 11 organizers of the “Stop the Steal” rally with subpoenas, and on the same day that the four of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies are due to turn over documents to the committee.

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.

