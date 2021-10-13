Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 3:37 PM

Biden administration announces plans for massive expansion of wind farms off US coasts

<i>Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images/FILE</i><br/>Wind turbines tower over the water off the shores of Block Island
AFP via Getty Images
Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images/FILE
Wind turbines tower over the water off the shores of Block Island

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

The Biden administration is planning to aggressively expand offshore wind energy capacity in the United States, potentially holding as many as seven new offshore lease sales by 2025.

The move was announced Wednesday by US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and first reported by the New York Times.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content