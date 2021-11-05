These 6 House Democrats voted against the infrastructure bill. These 13 Republicans voted for it.

By Annie Grayer, CNN

The House on Friday voted 228-206 to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after hours of delays and debating among Democrats, sending the bipartisan measure to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

But while Democratic leaders managed to unify House progressives and moderates to hold a vote on the Senate-passed bill, not all members of the party ultimately supported it.

A number of progressives — who have consistently called for both the infrastructure and the separate economic package, known as the Build Back Better Act, to move together — voted “no” on the legislation.

Here are the six House Democrats who broke from their party to vote against the bill:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

13 Republicans vote in support

Thirteen Republicans in the House voted with Democrats to approve the bill. They are:

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Rep. Andrew Gabarino of New York

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York

Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia

Rep. Tom Reed of New York

Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey

Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

Rep. Don Young of Alaska

