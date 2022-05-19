Oklahoma Legislature passes bill banning abortions after ‘fertilization’

By Rebekah Riess, Jeremy Grisham and Devan Cole, CNN

Oklahoma’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill that would ban abortions from the moment of fertilization and allow private citizens to sue abortion providers who “knowingly” perform or induce an abortion “on a pregnant woman.”

The legislation is among the nation’s strictest bills on abortion. HB 4327 prohibits abortions at any point of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies or if the pregnancy was a result of rape, sexual assault or incest and reported to law enforcement.

The Oklahoma’s House of Representative approved the measure by a vote of 73-16, and it now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has previously pledged to sign every piece of legislation limiting abortion that reaches his desk. CNN has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.