House passes resolution condemning China’s use of spy balloon

The House of Representatives voted to pass a resolution condemning China’s use of the suspected surveillance balloon that was shot down by US jets over the weekend, in a rare moment of unity in a sharply divided chamber.

The measure passed unanimously with overwhelming bipartisan support by a vote of 419 to zero, and the resolution serves as a symbolic rebuke of the Chinese government and is not binding legislatively.

It condemns “the Chinese Communist Party’s use of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over United States territory as a brazen violation of United States sovereignty.”

Additionally, the resolution calls on the Biden administration “to continue to keep Congress apprised by providing comprehensive briefings” on the incident.

The measure was introduced by Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee.

“Last week, the nation watched in shock as a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed much of the United States, including sensitive American military sites,” McCaul said in a statement. The chairman said that the resolution sends a message “that this kind of aggression will not be tolerated.”

The vote took place under suspension of the rules, which requires two-thirds of the chamber to vote in favor for passage — a procedure used for measures expected to win widespread bipartisan support.

The Biden administration has determined that the balloon was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications, according to a senior State Department official.

However, the US has said it has been able to prevent the balloon from intercepting US communications.

President Joe Biden suggested Wednesday that bilateral relations with China had not been affected by the balloon fallout, but China reacted angrily to the shootdown, refusing a call with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin — and Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a high-stakes trip to Beijing.

Biden said Monday the US “did the right thing” when it shot down the balloon and maintained that he always wanted to bring it down “as soon as it was appropriate.”

On Saturday, the US military shot down the high-altitude balloon after it drifted off the East Coast near the Carolinas.

Republicans have criticized the administration as slow to respond to the incident.

China has acknowledged the balloon belonged to them, but insisted it was a civilian research vessel and was not being used for surveillance.

