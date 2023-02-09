Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says

By Karl de Vries and Clare Foran, CNN

Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat’s chief of staff said.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” Nick Coe said in a statement, adding that the assailant fled the scene and there was “no evidence” that the incident was politically motivated.

According to DC Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Alaina Gertz, the “case remains under active investigation.”

The statement released by Craig’s chief of staff said that the congresswoman called 911 and “is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response.”

It further stated that the congresswoman “asks for privacy at this time.”

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the attack, saying in a statement that “the House Democratic Caucus family is horrified” by what happened. “We are all very grateful that she is safe and recovering, but appalled that this terrifying assault took place.”

Jeffries said that he has asked the House sergeant at arms and the US Capitol Police to work “to ensure that Angie and her family are safe while in our nation’s capital and at home in Minnesota.”

The incident comes at a time of heightened concern over the safety of lawmakers and their families in the wake of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as well as more recent events like the high-profile attack on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Craig was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 after defeating Republican Rep. Jason Lewis.

In the 118th Congress, the congresswoman serves as a co-chairwoman of the Congressional Equality Caucus.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lindy Royce contributed to this report.