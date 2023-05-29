Read: Bill text to raise the debt limit
By CNN staff
(CNN) — President Joe Biden and House Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to address the debt limit and cap spending. The bill text was released on Sunday evening, but the work is far from done. Now leaders in both parties have to convince enough of their members to vote for the deal, which contains provisions that lawmakers on each side of the aisle don’t support.
Read the bill text:
