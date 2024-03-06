Supreme Court sets argument date in Trump immunity case for April 25

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments on April 25 in the blockbuster case over whether former President Donald Trump may claim immunity from prosecution in the federal election subversion case.

The court previously said it would hear arguments in the case during the week of April 22. On Wednesday, it announced that it would hear the case during a rare Thursday session.

The timing of the case has drawn considerable scrutiny as it could help determine whether Trump faces trial over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election before the November 2024 election.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the criminal charges, has sought to speed up the proceedings over Trump’s immunity claim so that he can bring the matter to trial as quickly as possible.

An original trial date that had been set for early March already has been postponed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.