Trump posts nearly $92 million bond in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has posted a $91.6 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

The notice of Trump’s bond and appeal was made with the federal court in New York on Friday.

In January, a federal jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages as a result of Trump’s defamatory statements denying he raped her, saying she wasn’t his type, and accusing her of making up the allegation to boost sales of her book.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

