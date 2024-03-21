READ: Text of $1.2 trillion government funding package

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Lawmakers unveiled a $1.2 trillion government funding package on Thursday, setting up a high-stakes sprint to pass the legislation as a shutdown deadline looms at the end of the week.

With the release of the legislative text that’s more than 1,000 pages, the House and Senate are now facing a major time crunch to get the legislation across the finish line.

Read text of the funding package here:

