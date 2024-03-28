How are FAFSA delays affecting you?

By Katie Lobosco, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Education recently made major changes to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, but the rollout has been bumpy.

The form wasn’t widely made available until January, about three months later than usual. Since then, families have experienced many glitches, and the government didn’t start sending students’ financial aid information to colleges until mid-March.

Now, many students are in limbo, waiting to receive financial aid award letters from colleges before deciding where to enroll next fall and whether they can afford it.

The-CNN-Wire

