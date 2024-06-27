Supreme Court limits power of SEC to unilaterally enforce financial fraud regulations
By John Fritze, CNN
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday limited the power of the Securities and Exchange Commission to enforce security fraud violations, siding with a hedge fund manager and former conservative radio show host who claimed he was entitled to a jury trial rather than an in-house review by the agency.
The decision could have enormous consequences for the SEC and other agencies, requiring them to pursue violations in federal court rather than with a more streamlined internal review. That could make it harder to police fraud and protect investors while adding to federal court backlogs.
