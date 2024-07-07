Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid-19; Harris is negative

By Priscilla Alvarez, Aileen Graef and Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a Sunday statement from his office.

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative for the virus and remains asymptomatic, Emhoff communications director Liza Acevedo said in the statement.

The couple were on a balcony at the White House with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday for an Independence Day celebration. CNN has reached out to the White House to ask whether the president is being tested.

Harris was in New Orleans on Saturday for a moderated conversation at the Essence Festival, an annual Black music and cultural festival. The vice president is on a tour through the US on what the Biden administration has dubbed the “Summer of Engagement.” She’s participated in more than 60 trips across 20 states since the start of 2024, her office said earlier this month.

The vice president is next scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 71st Boule on Wednesday in Dallas as she looks to reach key constituencies for the Biden campaign, including Black, women and young voters.

Biden, meanwhile is making campaign stops in Pennsylvania as part of an “aggressive travel schedule” in July following his poor debate performance last month.

Emhoff previously tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2022, and Harris tested positive a month later but had no symptoms.

CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg and Ebony Davis contributed to this report.

