Schumer and Jeffries expected to endorse Harris at Tuesday news conference

By Manu Raju and Jamie Gangel, CNN

(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are expected to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination for president during a news conference at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to two sources.

One source told CNN that Schumer and Jeffries have spoken to Harris.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

