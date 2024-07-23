Schumer and Jeffries expected to endorse Harris at Tuesday news conference
By Manu Raju and Jamie Gangel, CNN
(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are expected to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination for president during a news conference at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to two sources.
One source told CNN that Schumer and Jeffries have spoken to Harris.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.