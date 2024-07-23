Skip to Content
Schumer and Jeffries expected to endorse Harris at Tuesday news conference

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are expected to endorse Kamala Harris in her presidential bid during a news conference on July 23
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are expected to endorse Kamala Harris in her presidential bid during a news conference on July 23
By Manu Raju and Jamie Gangel, CNN

(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are expected to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination for president during a news conference at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to two sources.

One source told CNN that Schumer and Jeffries have spoken to Harris.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

