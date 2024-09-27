Austin emphasizes US desire for diplomatic solution in Lebanon as Israeli strikes against Hezbollah continue

By Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday emphasized the need for a “diplomatic solution” in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, as Israel prepares ground troops for a possible incursion and US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire appear to have failed.

“We would hope that we don’t see a ground incursion, because if that happens, there is a chance that the conflict could broaden into what could be a regional conflict. So again, we think … the best solution going forward is a diplomatic solution,” Austin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an exclusive interview on Friday.

Israel’s military chief said earlier this week that the nation was preparing for a possible ground incursion into Lebanon following a series of airstrikes that have targeted Hezbollah’s leadership. The US on Wednesday night believed it had finalized a ceasefire proposal in the spiraling conflict, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said reports of an imminent deal were “incorrect” and vowed to continue to hit the terrorist group “with all our might.”

Asked about the apparent disconnect between the US and Israel, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a joint statement put out by the US and its allies was “indeed coordinated with the Israeli side.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

