New Georgia election rules passed by Trump-backed board are unconstitutional, judge rules

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A judge in Georgia has struck down a slate of controversial new election rules passed by Donald Trump allies, including two that Democrats say would inject post-election “chaos” into the critical battleground state.

Among the rules Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox said violated state law are two that would require county election officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” into election results before certifying them and allow them to “examine all election related documentation created during the conduct of elections prior to certification of results.”

“The court here declares that these rules are illegal, unconstitutional and void,” Cox wrote in Wednesday’s ruling.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

