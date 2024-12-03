Trump transition signs agreement with Justice Department, paving the way for FBI background checks on Trump picks

By Alejandra Jaramillo, Holmes Lybrand, Kaitlan Collins and Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s transition team has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Justice Department, paving the way for the team to seek FBI background checks on the president-elect’s appointees.

The agreement, announced by the Trump team on Tuesday, outlines the terms of cooperation between the transition team and the DOJ, marking a significant step in preparation for the incoming administration.

“This agreement with the Department of Justice will ensure President Trump and his team are ready on Day 1 to begin enacting the America First Agenda that an overwhelming majority of our nation supported on Election Day,” Susie Wiles, Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, said in a statement.

