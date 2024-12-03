Trump’s pick for DEA administrator withdraws from consideration

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — Chad Chronister, a Florida sheriff, has withdrawn from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, he announced on Tuesday.

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration,” Chronister, the sheriff of Hillsborough County, posted on X.

“There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling. I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County,” he added

The Trump transition team declined to comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

