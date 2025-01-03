NY judge upholds Donald Trump’s conviction in hush money case and sets sentencing for January 10

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A New York judge on Friday upheld Donald Trump’s conviction in the hush money case, rejecting the president-elect’s effort to throw out the jury’s verdict because of his reelection in November and set his sentencing for January 10.

Judge Juan Merchan said Trump can appear virtually or in person for his sentencing. Trump was found guilty by a jury in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump lawyers have previously indicated they would appeal any effort to sentence him prior to Inauguration Day on January 20.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

