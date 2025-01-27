Trump expected to sign executive orders to reshape the military, including banning transgender troops

By Alayna Treene and Pamela Brown, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to sign three executive orders that would reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the US armed forces, gutting the military’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, and reinstating service members with backpay who were discharged for refusing to get vaccinated from Covid-19, two White House officials told CNN.

The orders come as Trump’s nominee to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, was sworn in as secretary of defense on Saturday. Hegseth has long stated he planned to implement major cultural changes to the military, including ending DEI practices and removing “woke” service members.

Trump had banned transgender Americans form serving in the military in 2017 during his first administration, but then-President Joe Biden issued an order in 2021 repealing the ban.

The expected orders were first reported by the New York Post.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

