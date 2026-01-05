Skip to Content
One person in custody after incident at Vance’s Ohio residence, source says

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at Uline Inc.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters via CNN Newsource
Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at Uline Inc.
By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — One person is in custody and an investigation is under way following an incident at the Ohio residence of Vice President JD Vance, according to a federal law enforcement source.

The Vance family, the official said, was not home at the time of the incident, and authorities do not believe the person entered the vice president’s home, according to preliminary reports.

Photos from local news outlets showed damage to the windows of the residence but it’s unclear at this stage what exactly occurred.

Authorities are investigating whether an individual was targeting Vance or his family, the law enforcement official told CNN.

CNN has reached out to the White House and Secret Service for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

