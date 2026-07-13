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CNN - US Politics

Capitol Police arrest man with a firearm at north barricade of the US Capitol

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Published 10:29 AM

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — US Capitol Police arrested a man at the Capitol’s north barricade who they said had a firearm, which is prohibited on Capitol grounds.

CNN captured video of the man being taken into custody. It shows six officers surrounding an SUV, two of whom have their guns drawn and pointed at a man emerging from the driver’s side with his hands above his head.

The man walks backward away from his car and officers lower their weapons. Then a group approaches the man and cuff his hands behind his back, as more officers arrive on the scene.

The man appears to talk with one officer, who gestures toward the inside of the vehicle. A dog sitting inside the vehicle barks at an officer through an open window.

Capitol Police said the north barricade would be closed while they investigate, and staff and other personnel were advised to avoid the area.

Police did not identify the man who was taken into custody.

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