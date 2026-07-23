House rebukes Trump in vote to restrict his Iran war powers

By Ellis Kim, CNN

(CNN) — The US House voted to halt President Donald Trump’s war in Iran absent congressional approval, the latest repudiation by lawmakers of the president’s handling of the conflict.

Four Republicans voted with Democrats in support of the measure, which was brought Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal. The vote was 214 to 208. Republican Reps. Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett and Warren Davidson crossed party lines to support the resolution.

The House resolution amounts to a significant rebuke. But even if it passed the Senate, it would not compel the administration to end the war. Concurrent resolutions, which are not presented to the president for signature or veto, lack the force of law.

The Senate will vote later on Thursday on its own effort to rein in Trump’s war powers in Iran.

The House vote came amid an escalation of the renewed conflict after a recent ceasefire came to an end. This marks the second time the House has voted to check the president’s ability to continue waging war, but the first after the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran collapsed.

Democrats have repeatedly forced votes to limit Trump’s war powers in both the House and the Senate, but the campaign has gradually picked up more GOP support in a sign of growing discontent within the party over the ongoing conflict.

The bodies of four American service members killed during the Iran war returned to the United States in flag-draped cases on Wednesday.

Some Democrats who champion the war powers efforts have argued that the concurrent resolutions are still legally binding, and argue the courts have not ruled on whether they lack legal effect when dealing with war powers measures.

This story has been updated with more information.

The-CNN-Wire

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