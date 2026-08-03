What to know about the recent abuse allegations impacting GOP Rep. Max Miller’s reelection race

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Max Miller has insisted he will stay in his race for reelection, despite claims of domestic abuse from his ex-wife and a statement from his former father-in-law, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, that the congressman “should not serve” in Congress.

The controversies surrounding Miller, who represents a district in eastern Ohio, threaten to jeopardize his chances of winning what was once thought to be a safe GOP seat, and could imperil Republicans’ chances of maintaining control of the House after this year’s midterm elections.

Here’s what to know about the controversies that have surrounded the Republican congressman and his relationship with his ex-wife.

Ex-wife, whose father is a Republican senator, accuses Miller of abuse

Miller married Emily Moreno, the daughter of now-GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno, in 2022 at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, the same year Miller was elected to Congress. They had a daughter in 2023. The next year, Miller filed for divorce, and it was finalized in 2025.

Moreno’s father, Bernie Moreno, meanwhile, was elected to the Senate in 2024.

Emily Moreno accused Miller of multiple instances of domestic abuse. In police videos obtained by CNN, Moreno described the abuse allegations, including an incident in which she said he held a gun to her.

The February interviews were part of a police investigation into how Miller and Moreno’s toddler daughter suffered a broken collarbone. No charges were ultimately filed in connection with the case.

Moreno filed a request in court to reopen their custody agreement in March, while Miller filed a defamation case against his ex-wife in May.

In an interview with CNN in June, Miller denied allegations of abusing his ex-wife and vowed to fight to clear his name. He said the gun incident never happened and that he stores his guns in a locked safe.

Moreno’s attorney Andrew Zashin said in a statement in June “that the court issued a restraining order to both parties and Emily is going to abide by it.”

In a separate filing last week, a lawyer for Emily Moreno asked a judge to issue a restraining order against the congressman, alleging that Miller grabbed him and another attorney’s bag outside an Ohio courtroom.

Miller remains defiant while Moreno speaks out

Miller sought to clear his name in a Sunday livestream on X, in which he again denied allegations of abuse and vowed he would stay in his congressional race.

“My former wife is engaging in a pattern of reporting incredible, serious and destructive allegations with absolutely no evidence,” he said in the livestream. “Every one of these allegations was investigated … and I cooperated fully every single time because I have nothing to hide.”

He later added: “I’m not getting out of this race, and I’m winning in November.”

Shortly after his livestream, Miller’s former father-in-law, Bernie Moreno, released his first extensive public comments on the relationship between his daughter and former son-in-law. Moreno said Miller is a “danger” to his daughter and said he is concerned every time Miller has custody of his granddaughter.

“If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them,” Moreno said. “He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Miller dismissed Moreno’s statement in a later post on X, saying, “You know this isn’t true and the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus.”

Miller is set to face Democratic candidate Brian Poindexter in the midterm elections on November 3.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would “look at” the abuse allegations against Miller.

“I mean, so far, it’s accusations,” Trump told reporters on Air Force Once when asked if Miller should resign. “I’ll be looking at it.”

Miller worked as an aide for Trump during his first term in office.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Allison Gordon and Pamela Brown contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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