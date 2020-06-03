Ron Nate wins against incumbent Britt Raybould

Idaho Politics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A familiar face is heading back to State office. Ron Nate defeated incumbent Britt Raybould in the race for District 34 Seat B in the Republican Primary. He will be running unopposed in the November general election.

Nate won 52% of the votes, beating Raybould by almost three hundred votes.

The votes came out 3,477 for Nate and 3,183 for Raybould.

Nate previously held Seat A in District 34 from 2014 to 2018. He tells us he is excited to get back to accomplish what he had been working on before like repealing the tax on groceries as well as tackling some new issues.

“I hope to accomplish what I'd worked on before. We need to have excellence in education and two things come with that we need to get rid of the common core mandates, let school districts make the best decisions for themselves and the parents included, let them make the best decisions for their for their kids. We need to allow for more school choice, and so, getting more charter schools, letting parents choose the best education for their kids whether it means private schools or public schools. I'm hoping to create smaller and better government, where we don't have as much access and waste, let government do its proper role but do it without overspending taxpayer dollars. And finally, support those principles of faith, family and freedom that I think are so important to eastern Idaho constituents,” Nate said.

Nate has taught economics at BYU-Idaho for nineteen years and tells us he believes his background as an economist will help him in his new role.

“I'm a trained economist, and so I I understand how budgets work and how spending works and more importantly how the incentives work. You know when we pass laws, it creates costs and benefits and people respond to those. So I think it's a really good fit for me to be in the legislature, the economics training and the teaching training too, you know, a lot of times you're trying to convince colleagues and and tell them to the principles that you know about a bill and the teaching helps, the economics helps,” Nate said.

During his previous terms Nate says he proved himself to be responsive to his constituents and able to carry out important legislation for them.

"I worked very hard at it I was very responsive for my constituents and carried important legislation for them. I think I've learned, you know, taking two years off so to speak, you know, stepping back and looking at it again, gives me a brighter a different perspective. I'll go back knowing knowing the process better knowing how to get things done and and you know I have a track record of getting things done," Nate said.

