Higher than normal voter turnout reported in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Polling stations across eastern Idaho are still moving Tuesday.

In Bonneville County, typically 15% of registered voters participate in primary elections; however, earlier Tuesday election supervisors told us more than 20% of the voters had already voted.

"You know, sometimes it's the political atmosphere, the contests that are going on. Sometimes that creates excitement and also, you know, we're having a lot of move ins involved in the county. We're getting a lot of people registering and, and things like that that affected," election supervisor Helena Welling said.

Regardless of the reason for the bump, they expect more people to participate tonight as more voters get off work. Polls are open until 8 p.m.

You can view election results as they come in HERE.