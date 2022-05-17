Steady stream of voters cast their vote at the polls

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters came in a steady drove during the open polling places throughout Rexburg to make their voices heard during Tuesday's primary elections. Many voters expressed feelings that Tuesday's elections were rather important. They felt Tuesday's elections would help shape the future thought processes of the leaders of the country.

One voter such voter was Ethan Frandsen. He says it wasn't until recently that he learned the importance of the various election processes in the country.

"I think we've all kind of seen these pretty drastic changes recently from our last presidential election. But even before that, I remember I saw somewhere on social media, I don't remember who said it, but they said, I really hope that people learn how important these elections are, that these elections are just as important as presidential elections. And that kind of stuck with me because I never really cared before," Frandsen said. "But ever since the pandemic and the 2016 presidential action and the 2020 presidential election, I'll say this even though sometimes it feels like we don't have a voice as a people, sometimes it's still it's still important. There is still a spot."

Another voter who came out Tuesday expressed a feeling as if it was a duty to come out to vote.

"I think an election, no matter what it is, it's always a duty to vote," Mark Nye said. "I think it's just important that you that you cast your vote and your opinion of who you think is needed to serve in that capacity that they do great."

Something his wife Vicki, who was with him Tuesday agreed with.

"If you don't vote in this election, you're you're not having any say on who's on the ballot. If you have to vote in this election to say, you know, who is going to be determined to be on the ballot and so you have to vote in this election, it's very important to just get your candidate on the ballot," she said.

Two other voters who came out Tuesday, expressed some encouragement to first time voters and voters who hadn't come out yet.

"I think that the primary elections and your local elections are the most important ones because less people vote in them. So your vote counts for more. You get that much more heard by by coming out and voting. So and it's the the local ones being able to vote for your judges," Staci Elias said.

"The primary election sets up what's going to happen in the final election. And so I think it's really important that you're always involved in the voting process to determine you can't sit back and say, I don't like what happened and I didn't vote. And so I think it's really important to try to study, be involved as much as you can and know so well," Bob Mayfield said.

All of the voters who came out Tuesday said they felt the need to come out to have their voice heard on why it's important.

They also encouraged would be voters to learn about the people they were voting for.

"It's your responsibility to find out what they stand for, what their opinions are and so we have to do some research. Your homework, which actually my wife did on the way down, she was reading up on different candidates," Mark Nye said. "So, again, it's your responsibility to understand that yourself."

Elias agreed.

"Only vote for the candidates that you know, if you don't if you didn't research that one, just leave it blank," Elias said. "A lot of people think they can't leave something blank. Just leave it like the ones you do feel strongly about."

Many of the voters stated Tuesday's election would really impact the ballots that we will see in November. Polls are open until 8 p.m.

You can view election results as they come in HERE.