Idaho Secretary of State encourages voters to be vigilant of election misinformation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney launched a new web portal Friday, providing Idahoans with a means to report election based misinformation.

The site encourages Idaho voters to be aware of election misinformation, and to report anything on social media that appears inaccurate or misleading. Examples would include dates of the election, mail ballot rules, ballot information, polling place hours, election night reporting, voting technology, and poll watchers.

“Idahoans are paying close attention to the November 8 General Election, but so are those seeking to interfere with our elections by spreading misinformation,” Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said. “With this new web service, Idaho voters can report social media posts that appear to be misleading, either accidentally or by intent.”

Intelligence officials are unanimous in warnings of foreign and domestic actors spreading misinformation ahead of the November 8 General Election. This new web service was created to provide Idaho voters with a single, nonpartisan location to report social media posts that seek to destroy the integrity of Idaho elections.