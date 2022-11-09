Incumbent Fulcher retains U.S. House seat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher retained his seat in Congress in Tuesday’s election in deeply conservative Idaho.

Fulcher, 60, won a third term representing the state’s 1st Congressional District that covers the western portion of the state and stretches from the state’s northern to southwestern border. He turned aside Democrat Kaylee Peterson and Libertarian Darian Drake.

The Republican primary is generally considered the election that determines who will eventually hold office in a state where all state-wide offices and the two U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats are held by Republicans.

Fulcher didn’t face a primary challenger.

Fulcher ran for governor in 2014, positioning himself further to the right than the already conservative incumbent, C.L. “Butch” Otter, who went on to win a third term.

Fulcher contends the Affordable Care Act has resulted in skyrocketing health insurance premiums. Peterson cited income inequality, health care costs and education as among her top priorities.