Longtime Idaho House speaker Bedke wins lieutenant governor race

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Two highly-anticipated races are Idaho governor and lieutenant governor.

Since current Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin lost in the primary to Governor Brad Little, a new lieutenant governor will need to be selected.

In the running are Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler.

Bedke has won with 64% of the vote.

So did Brad Little hold onto his seat as Idaho governor?

Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt is a challenger and so is independent activist Ammon Bundy.

The results have little leading by 61%.

The Associated Press has called this race for Republican Brad Little.

He wins re-election for governor in Idaho.

