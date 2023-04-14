Governor Little visits Ucon Elementary School

UCON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little visited Ucon Elementary School to congratulate the students who were part of the process for issuing a state dinosaur.

In an assembly on Friday, Rep. Wendy Horman, Senator Kevin Cook and Gov. Little got to talk with the school and recognize the students' efforts and learning.

Horman and Cook were part of the legislative process working with the students to make it all happen.

Gov. Little also signed a copy of Senate Bill 1127 infront of the students so they could witness the final step.

Last year, 4th grade students started pushing to pass the bill to make the Oryctodromeus Idaho's state dinosaur.

On March 31, Gov. Little officially signed the bill into law.