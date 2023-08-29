Election Day in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Tuesday is election day for those in Bonneville County. Voters will get to decide if Bonneville Joint School District 93's $34.5 million dollar bond will pass.

The bond will give them the funds to build a new elementary school and repair roofs to existing schools.

It's the same bond they proposed last spring, which failed by just over 1%.

District 93 says when it was first proposed, voter turnout was low. According to the Bonneville County Elections Office, 2,818 people voted on the bond in May, that includes early and absentee votes.

Recent reports show more than 2,000 have already cast their vote before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voter turn out was something the district says they were disappointed about. They say they are hopeful more people will go out and vote on Tuesday to get a better idea whether or not they have the community's support.

If the bond fails again, D93 says they will have to start cutting out programs, starting with all-day kindergarten, which has already been discarded at Iona Elementary School this year.

Election polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Polling place can be found at the Bonneville County Elections website.

We will have the election results posted on our website once they come in.