Former U.S. Senator Steve Symms passed away

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Former U.S. Senator Steve Symms Idaho passed away Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the age of 86.

Symms served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1973 to 1981 and two terms in the U.S. Senate from 1981 to 1993.

Governor Brad Little has ordered the lowering of the U.S. and Idaho flags immediately and remain lowered until sunrise on Monday, August 12, his office said.

Governor Little said in a statement:

"Senator Steve Symms was a true patriot - a military veteran and dedicated public servant whose roots in agriculture helped informed his decisions back in D.C. representing Idaho's interests. A conservative who was elected during the 'Reagan Revolution,' Steve Symms routinely pushed back on government overreach, stood up for the working people of Idaho, and defended the freedoms we hold dear as Americans. God bless this fighter for Idaho values. Teresa and I share our deep condolences for the family and many, many loved ones of Senator Steve Symms," Governor Little said.