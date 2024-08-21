Skip to Content
Idaho Democrats send 27 delegates to the national convention

By
today at 9:19 AM
Published 9:26 AM

CHICAGO (KIFI) — The Idaho Democratic Party has 27 delegates attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.  

State party chair Rep. Lauren Necochea spoke to Local News 8 from the convention on Tuesday. She said the atmosphere was electric and discussed some of the topics on the Democratic Party’s platform.

“We are so enthusiastic with a hopeful message for the future where we continue on the track of revitalizing American manufacturing, delivering good, good wages properly, housing affordability, the high cost of childcare and high cost, and both of those things that make it harder for working families to thrive,” Necochea said.

The delegates participated in the ceremonial roll call on Tuesday night to officially select the party’s nomination, Kamala Harris.

The convention continues through Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept the nomination.

Stephanie Lucas

