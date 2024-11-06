Idahoans weigh in on the outcome of Prop 1

IDAHO (KIFI) - A large majority of voters said no to Proposition 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, only 30 percent of voters said yes to the measure with 70 percent saying no.

Governor Brad Little weighed in on the decision. "Idahoans have decided: Proposition 1 does not promote clear voting practices, voter participation, or election confidence." Little wrote on Facebook. "My top priority will continue to be ensuring Idahoans have trust and confidence in our election system."

The decision on Prop 1 was one of the most divisive and talked about races in the lead up to the election.

During the nearly two year campaign, Idahoans for Open Primaries says their group mobilized 2,000 local volunteers–many who got engaged for the very first time. They successfully collected more than 97,000 petition signatures from all 44 Idaho counties.

Representatives with Idahoans for Open Primaries said, "While the proposition did not pass, their supporters are celebrating the monumental grassroots efforts and progress made for Idaho."

“We are full of pride that we dared to take on the biggest structural problem facing Idaho: the closed primaries,” said Luke Mayville, Idahoans for Open Primaries spokesperson.

“It’s never easy to reform a broken system. But one thing is clear to us after talking with hundreds of thousands of voters: Even if Idahoans didn’t support our specific proposal, the vast majority believe the closed primary system is broken. It’s only a matter of time before Idahoans demand reform,” Mayville said.