Idaho bill raises the bar on getting initiatives, referendums onto ballot

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Lawmakers are once again attempting to make it more difficult to pass a citizen-backed ballot initiative or referendum.

This time, they are proposing a bill to raise the voting threshold to 60 percent instead of a simple majority.

The bill was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee by Representative Bruce Skaug, a Republican from Nampa.

It has 11 co-sponsors, including Representatives Barbara Ehardt and Wendy Horman of Idaho Falls.

The bill has been advanced to a full House hearing later.

In 2021, Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill that raised the requirements for getting a ballot initiative on the ballot.

Later that year, the Idaho State Supreme Court ruled that the law was unconstitutional under the Idaho Constitution.