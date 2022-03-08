Gov. Gordon takes action on 12 bills Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 12 bills on Tuesday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title HB0021 HEA0002 Repealing exemption for one-way pagers. HB0030 HEA0003 School finance-increasing cash reserves. HB0037 HEA0004 Juvenile justice data reporting. HB0059 HEA0006 Worker's compensation-COVID-19. HB0070 HEA0007 Digital identity protection. HB0086 HEA0008 Genetic data privacy-amendments. HJ0001 HEJR0001 Supreme court justices and district judges-retirement. SF0059 SEA0007 Game and fish fund-investments. SF0058 SEA0008 Wyoming council for women's issues-workforce services. SF0057 SEA0009 Chancery court vacancy amendments. SF0046 SEA0010 Solid waste cease and transfer program funding. SF0045 SEA0011 Military department-annual report.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.