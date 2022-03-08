Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
today at 3:02 PM
Gov. Gordon takes action on 12 bills Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 12 bills on Tuesday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No.Enrolled Act #Bill Title
HB0021HEA0002Repealing exemption for one-way pagers.
HB0030HEA0003School finance-increasing cash reserves.
HB0037HEA0004Juvenile justice data reporting.
HB0059HEA0006Worker's compensation-COVID-19.
HB0070HEA0007Digital identity protection.
HB0086HEA0008Genetic data privacy-amendments.
HJ0001HEJR0001Supreme court justices and district judges-retirement.
SF0059SEA0007Game and fish fund-investments.
SF0058SEA0008Wyoming council for women's issues-workforce services.
SF0057SEA0009Chancery court vacancy amendments.
SF0046SEA0010Solid waste cease and transfer program funding.
SF0045SEA0011Military department-annual report.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website.

