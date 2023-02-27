Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
By
today at 11:17 AM
Published 11:48 AM

Gordon to hold public bill signing Monday

KIFI

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony Monday February 27 beginning at 2 p.m. in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The Governor will sign the following bills:

Enrolled Act #  Bill# Bill Title

HEA0054 HB0180 Brucellosis testing-notification requirements.

HEA0056 HB0047 Election equipment-federal certification.

HEA0057 HB0229 Electronic payment of sales and use taxes.

SEA0046 SF0178 Mountain lion pursuit seasons.

SEA0047 SF0038 Special license plates-organ donations.

SEA0048 SF0016 State employee-moving expenses.

SEA0049 SF0087 Natural resource funding-large project threshold increase.

SEA0050 SF0106 2023 large project funding.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming Politics
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content