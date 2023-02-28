Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
By
New
today at 10:09 AM
Published 10:27 AM

Gordon takes action on 30 bills Monday

KIFI

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 30 bills on Monday, Feb. 27.

The Governor signed the following bills into law: 

  • Enrolled Act Bill # Bill Title
  • HEA0053 HB0101 Uniform trust code-amendments.
  • HEA0054 HB0180 Brucellosis testing-notification requirements.
  • HEA0056 HB0047 Election equipment-federal certification.
  • HEA0057 HB0229 Electronic payment of sales and use taxes.
  • HEA0058 HB0284 Collection agency regulation-debt buyers.
  • HEA0059 HB0016 State land leasing-improvements.
  • HEA0065 HB0188 Wolf depredation compensation
  • HEA0066 HB0108 Sale of THC vaping devices and edibles to minors-prohibited
  • HEA0067 HB0199 License plate decal-breast cancer awareness.
  • HEA0069 HB0128 Voyeurism within enclosed spaces
  • SEA0045 SF0021 High occupancy vehicle lanes.
  • SEA0046 SF0178 Mountain lion pursuit seasons.
  • SEA0047 SF0038 Special license plates-organ donations.
  • SEA0048 SF0016 State employee-moving expenses.
  • SEA0049 SF0087 Natural resource funding-large project threshold increase.
  • SEA0050 SF0106 2023 large project funding.
  • SEA0051 SF0102 Food Freedom Act-amendments.
  • SEA0052 SF0091 Creation of tenancy by the entirety.
  • SEA0053 SF0009 Medicaid coverage-licensed pharmacists.
  • SEA0054 SF0075 Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments.
  • SEA0055 SF0129 Background checks-governor's office.
  • SEA0056 SF0148 Preemption of local firearms regulation.
  • SEA0058 SF0052 School finance-special education funding.
  • SEA0060 SF0056 Prohibiting travel across private land for hunting purposes.
  • SEA0061 SF0067 Multipurpose vehicles-disabled license plates.
  • SEA0062 SF0098 Education-certificate of completion.
  • SEA0063 SF0113 Architects practice act-amendments.
  • SEA0064 SF0128 Transfer of state lands-exchange.
  • SEA0065 SF0157 Weed and pest mitigation-tribal inclusion-2.

The Governor allowed the following enrolled act to go into law without his signature. The Governor’s letter is attached and linked below:

HEA0055 HB0100   Acquisition value study.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming Politics
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content