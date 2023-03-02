Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
Gov. Gordon to hold public bill signing Thursday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony Thursday, March 2 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The governor will sign the following bills:

  • Enrolled Act #  Bill# Bill Title
  • HEA0075 HB0099 Property tax refund program.
  • HEA0076 HB0276 Shed antlers and horns conservation stamp.
  • HEA0077 HB0123 Collection of antler or horns by residents and nonresidents.
  • SEA0069 SF0079 Plan of safe care-newborns.
  • SEA0072 SF0169 State shooting complex task force.
  • SEA0073 SF0154 Energy authority project financing-refineries.
  • SEA0074 SF0108 Court reporter fees-district court discretion.
  • SEA0075 SF0112 Peer support counseling-confidentiality.
