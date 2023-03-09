Skip to Content
Wyoming Politics
Gov. Gordon announces cabinet change

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon announced Luke Reiner has retired as Director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“I’d like to thank Director Reiner for his dedicated and consistent service and unwavering commitment to the state of Wyoming in his capacities as WYDOT director and previously as the Adjutant General of the Wyoming Military Department,” Governor Gordon said. 

Per statute, the Wyoming Transportation Commission will submit three nominees to the Governor for consideration to serve as Director.

