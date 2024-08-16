Students had the ‘March through the Arch’ ceremony at Idaho State University

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday, August 16 was the ‘March through the Arch’ ceremony at Idaho State University.

Traditionally, students will march through the Swanson Arch on the Pocatello campus to signify the beginning of their educational journey.

Graduates walk back through the arch as a symbol of their journey into the world with their degrees.

This year, more than 1,000 students were at the festivities to celebrate the beginning of the fall semester.