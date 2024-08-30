High School Football Preview: Week One

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Week One of the 2024 high school football season has arrived in East Idaho, including several match-ups of note.

Bishop Kelly Knights at Bonneville Bees - 7:00 p.m.

The Bees were slated to play in Boise Friday, but air quality alerts forced a last-minute venue change that afternoon. It will be the Knights' first game of the season. The Bees fell 41-6 to the much larger Madison Bobcats in a Week Zero match-up.

Bishop Kelly captured last year's 4A state championship in an undefeated season. Media polls predict the Knights will pull off a repeat. The Bees, though, have the benefit of a game under their belts and a strong D-line which could give the Knights trouble.

Hillcrest Knights at Madison Bobcats - 7:00 p.m.

This game will be a tough test for both teams. At first, Madison may appear to have the upper hand. The sixth-ranked Bobcats are 1-0 after a convincing win against Bonneville, while Hillcrest is yet to play, and they're a 6A team facing a 5A team.

The Knights, on the other hand, are tied for third in the 5A media polls. They're coming off a 12-1 season which ended after a slim loss in the state title game. Hillcrest is also known for its strong air attack, which many teams struggle to defend against. This one could go either way.

West Side Pirates at Firth Cougars - 7:00 p.m.

There's a very good chance these two teams will meet again in the 3A state playoffs. West Side, the defending state champions, are making the long drive from the state border with Utah for this contest. They last met for 2023's season opener, when the Pirates sailed to a 48-6 victory.

However, this is a very different Firth Cougars squad from last year. They've risen to fifth place in the 3A media polls after Week Zero's convincing 45-0 win against New Plymouth. West Side remains first in the rankings.

Sugar-Salem Diggers at Snake River Panthers - 7:00 p.m.

Any Sugar-Salem game is going to be must-see TV. After all, the team remains undefeated since 2021 and has not lost more than one game per season in six years. They began their quest for a state title three-peat last Saturday with a massive 65-0 blowout against Timberline.

While the Diggers are universally expected to capture another state championship, the Panthers have drawn the scheduling short straw. Their season began with a 22-6 loss against #2-ranked Homedale. After they face Sugar-Salem, they'll square off against #6-ranked Kimberly. The Panthers, though, could be hardened by repeatedly facing such adversity.

While Local News 8 plans to bring you plenty of highlights, we can't go to every game and we can't film every play. If there's something you think we need to show, like a close game or a great play, we want to hear from you. Please email your scores and videos to sports@localnews8.com!