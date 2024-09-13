The Hillcrest Knights slay the Titans on first responders’ night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Thunder Ridge Titans hosted the Hillcrest Knights and some of Bonneville County's finest for first responders night.

Hillcrest kicks off to Thunder Ridge's Tanner Scorsby who takes it all the way down to the Hillcrest 33.

Portman hits Preston McDaniels his tight end for this steller catch down to the two-yard line.

A few plays later Hunter Hennifer fumbles the ball and Hillcrest is all over it.

Fast forward a bit and you will get Dax Sargent's 31 yard rumble to the house, with the two point conversion its 8 to 0 Hillcrest.

After a few three-and-outs for Thunder Ridge, Hillcrest is driving again until this pass is broken up by Ben Wasniewski as he tips it to his teammate Max Hall for the interception.

Now to the start of the second quarter, a 31 yard run from Tyson Sweetwater as he skirts the sideline for a TD and the knights lead 14 to nothing.

Hillcrest takes this game 36 to 21.