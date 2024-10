IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A semi-truck crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. It's unknown when it will reopen.

ITD said travelers should take Exit 119 at US-20 and follow the marked detour. Idaho State Police and ITD crews are on site.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more information