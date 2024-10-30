Skip to Content
Attorneys outline a plan for the Randy Larkin trial in November

KIFI
By
today at 8:13 PM
Published 8:32 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorneys for the rest-stop murder case discussed their plan of action for the jury trial in November.

The alleged murder happened in May of 2022 near Ririe.

The defendant, Randy Larkin, was charged with the first-degree murder of Morey Pelton.

One thing the defense plans to bring up in the trial is the alleged victim's toxicology report. 

The report found high levels of methamphetamine in Pelton's body at the moment of his death.

Allen Browning, the defenses attorney is suggesting that this could imply violent behavior by alleged victim Pelton. 

However, prosecuting attorney, Randy Neal, said that these levels have different effects on each drug user, and argued that this evidence has no relevance. 

Judge Bruce Pickett is allowing an expert witness to discuss what effect these drug levels can have on a user. 

The prosecution and defense will meet in front of the court again next Wednesday to discuss other evidence and requests.

