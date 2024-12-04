Idaho Falls Fire Department needs your help filling an ambulance with toys

This is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFFD) – Normally, our community calls the Idaho Falls Fire Department for help, but this time, Idaho Falls firefighters need your help filling an ambulance with toys and supplies this holiday season.

As part of the 4th annual Supply and Toy Drive and Light Parade, Idaho Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 1565 and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are filling the ambulance for the 4th annual Supply and Toy Drive and Light Parade on Dec. 14. Donated items will be given to support the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

“As firefighters, we know the power of showing up when it matters most,” said Idaho Falls Firefighter Donovan Hendrix. “This holiday season, we need your help with our emergency, and we don’t have much time. This is our 911 call to you, so how will you respond?”

Donations can be dropped off at any Idaho Falls fire station before noon on Dec. 13. Additionally, on Saturday, Dec. 7, Reeds Dairy on Broadway will be offering a free scoop of ice cream to anyone who brings and donates a toy for the cause.

The wish list to help local families in our community includes Legos, baby and Barbie dolls, toy cars and trucks, board games, and more. To see the entire wish list, visit: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=977236331101917&set=pcb.977236367768580