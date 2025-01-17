Skip to Content
Lane closure planned between Fort Hall and Chubbuck

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department wants you to know that northbound and southbound lanes will travel on the same side of I-15 the week of January 20. This is so crews can demolish and remove bridge structures.

“These changing traffic patterns are expected to occur between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the week of January 20, weather permitting,” ITD said on Facebook.

The lane closure will happen on I-15 between Fort Hall and Chubbuck.

Drivers should adjust travel plans accordingly, and can get more information about the project here.

